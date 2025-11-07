Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,575 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,309.17.

BRBY traded down GBX 22.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,147. 1,025,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,135. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 597 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,375.

In related news, insider Orna NiChionna purchased 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.72. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

