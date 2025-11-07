East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 236057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43.

East Side Games Group Inc is a free-to-play mobile game group, that creates engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio group entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.

