Flagship Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $125.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $127.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

