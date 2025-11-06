Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,708 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $59,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $300.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.01 and a 200-day moving average of $300.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

