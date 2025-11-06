Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $91,741.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,712.96. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,798. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

