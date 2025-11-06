B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.78. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.73 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 39.70%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,022,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 260,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 121,797 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 378.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

