Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Insider Susan Claire Hudson Sells 10,667 Shares of Stock

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $746,796.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.37. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price target on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

