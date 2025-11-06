Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 14.6% – Here’s Why

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.10. 107,110,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 108,594,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.30.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
