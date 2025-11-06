Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,669.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,013,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,236,000 after purchasing an additional 472,623 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,879,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,863,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,942,000 after purchasing an additional 273,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CPT opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.17 and a 12 month high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.