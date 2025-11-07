DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Receives $148.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.25.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,439,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,558,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,833,000 after buying an additional 222,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,535,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

