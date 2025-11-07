Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTAFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Antalpha Platform’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Antalpha Platform Stock Down 1.9%

ANTA opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Antalpha Platform has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.03 million and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.

Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antalpha Platform

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Antalpha Platform in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antalpha Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Antalpha Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Antalpha Platform Company Profile

Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.

