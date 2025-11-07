Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Antalpha Platform’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Antalpha Platform Stock Down 1.9%
ANTA opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Antalpha Platform has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $258.03 million and a PE ratio of 55.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.
Antalpha Platform (NASDAQ:ANTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Antalpha Platform has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antalpha Platform
Antalpha Platform Company Profile
Antalpha provides financing, technology and risk management solutions to the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner for Bitmain, we are a provider of supply chain financing solutions to institutional and corporate participants in the Bitcoin mining industry, offering loans secured by Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining machines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Antalpha Platform
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Antalpha Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antalpha Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.