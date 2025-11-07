EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $40.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. EverQuote has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. EverQuote had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $173.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $33,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 119,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,582.76. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,710 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $126,762.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 115,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,574.20. This represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 958,113 shares of company stock valued at $22,295,496. Corporate insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 108.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in EverQuote by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

