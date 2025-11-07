Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RGEN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,252.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after purchasing an additional 430,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Repligen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,024,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after buying an additional 141,241 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Repligen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 625,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,574,000 after buying an additional 43,946 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 598,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after buying an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

