Analysts Set InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

INFU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INFU opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 million, a PE ratio of 171.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,621.84. Following the sale, the director owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,980. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 994,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 13.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 8.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 300,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 210,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

