Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) PT at C$32.00

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

About Ero Copper

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$30.58 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$13.17 and a 52-week high of C$34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.22.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.