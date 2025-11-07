CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $640.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $489.00 to $640.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $532.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.48 and a 200-day moving average of $465.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $555.81. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.49, a PEG ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,558,000. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

