Brokerages Set Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) PT at $225.38

Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.3750.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,076.85. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $419,727.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 60,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,082,141.50. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock worth $3,061,101 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth $347,194,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after acquiring an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth about $121,612,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 7,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 527,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,471,000 after purchasing an additional 521,138 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,930,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,172,532,000 after purchasing an additional 493,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $203.80 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

