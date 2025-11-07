Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a GBX 420 price target on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.

LON BOWL opened at GBX 270.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 262.69. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 343.50. The company has a market cap of £450.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

