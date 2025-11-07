ON Semiconductor’s (ON) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% during the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

