Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $569.67

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $569.6667.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $396.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.23. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Synopsys by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 32.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

