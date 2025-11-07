Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives $50.59 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.5882.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.