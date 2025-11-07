Barclays Cuts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $9.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. The trade was a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.