Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,720. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,343 shares of company stock worth $382,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,889,000 after buying an additional 939,888 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,281,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 362,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 120.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

