Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $267.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $251.56 to $267.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $218.05. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.16%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

