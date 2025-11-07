Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

