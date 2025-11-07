Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hennes & Mauritz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Report on Hennes & Mauritz
Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance
Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.77 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hennes & Mauritz
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.