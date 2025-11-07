Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $64.60

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SUN
Institutional Trading of Sunoco
Sunoco Stock Performance
NYSE:SUN opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.55.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
Sunoco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $0.9202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.28%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sunoco
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.