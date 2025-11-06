Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,950 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.