Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 276.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.02. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

