SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

