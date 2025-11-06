First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS is Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 2.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.88 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

