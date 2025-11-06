Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

