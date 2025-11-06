Washington Trust Bank Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.43.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

