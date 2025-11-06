Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

