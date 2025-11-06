Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,862,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 156.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 141,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

