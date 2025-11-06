Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Howard Slayen Sells 6,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Howard Slayen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $154,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,579.44. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 2.41. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

