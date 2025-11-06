Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael Berthelot Sells 6,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) Director Michael Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,839.15. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 230.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fresh Del Monte Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.