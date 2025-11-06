William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.08 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,367,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,181,000 after purchasing an additional 243,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 877,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,296,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,383,000 after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,889,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

