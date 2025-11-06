FY2025 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Cut by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Energy Fuels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at C$22.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.25. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$4.59 and a 52 week high of C$38.37. The stock has a market cap of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,031,910.22. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.