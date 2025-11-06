Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Insider Erika Burkhardt Sells 1,269 Shares of Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $149.25 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,551,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 713,167 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,013,000 after purchasing an additional 703,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,453,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,306,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,841,000 after buying an additional 609,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.29.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

