Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

