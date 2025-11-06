What is Lifesci Capital’s Forecast for PRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($13.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($13.52). Lifesci Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($10.22) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($13.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRAX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $115.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $80.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.36.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $206.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,623.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

