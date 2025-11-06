Summit Creek Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,599 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for about 2.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 406.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.01 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.