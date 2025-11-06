EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,148,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

