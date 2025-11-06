EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 2,148,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,447,597.10. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $281,000.00.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 target price on EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.