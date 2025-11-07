Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

