Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 61.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on YOU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity at CLEAR Secure

In related news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,256. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $565,281.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 36,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

