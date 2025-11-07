Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $32,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.5%

EXE opened at $110.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

