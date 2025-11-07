Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 30,866 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.



The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

