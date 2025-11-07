Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Exxaro Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

