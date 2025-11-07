Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,527.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,656,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,675,000 after buying an additional 97,475 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 226,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,287,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

