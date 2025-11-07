Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$137.30.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cameco from C$150.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$130.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco
Cameco Stock Down 5.2%
About Cameco
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.